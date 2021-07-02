Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 2,198 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Insiders sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

