Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 4,351 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 387.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 927,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,839,000 after purchasing an additional 157,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.