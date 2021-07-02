Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 4,400 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.