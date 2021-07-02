Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 4,974 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after acquiring an additional 232,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,318,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,421,000 after acquiring an additional 180,081 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Newell Brands stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

