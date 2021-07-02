Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ES opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

