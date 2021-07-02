Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $466.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $469.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.