Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $150.96 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

