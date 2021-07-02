Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 126.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.