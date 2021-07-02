Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Aptiv by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.