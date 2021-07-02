Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Discovery by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

