Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,284,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,460,000 after acquiring an additional 127,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.