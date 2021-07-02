Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $238.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.12. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

