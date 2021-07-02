Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $575.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.00 and a twelve month high of $577.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $544.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.