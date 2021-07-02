Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 297,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,854,000 after acquiring an additional 95,528 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Shares of CME stock opened at $214.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.