Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 6.8% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $464.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.95. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.