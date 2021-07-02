Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Kellogg by 115.3% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Kellogg by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kellogg by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

