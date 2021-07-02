Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 3,067 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

