Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

