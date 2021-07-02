Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.