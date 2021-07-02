Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN: MLSS) in the last few weeks:

6/24/2021 – Milestone Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Milestone Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/16/2021 – Milestone Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Milestone Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – Milestone Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company's principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. "

MLSS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 10,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,534. The company has a market cap of $146.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

