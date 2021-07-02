Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

WRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

NYSE WRI opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

