Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $25.20 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,397 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xilinx worth $25,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLNX traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.99. 39,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,375. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.16.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.