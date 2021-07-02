Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.77. 219,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,927. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $321.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.