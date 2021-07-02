Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 72,175 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72,175 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.63. 683,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,459,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

