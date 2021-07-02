WeOwn (CHX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $818,395.75

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $818,395.75 and $77,031.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeOwn has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00682413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00080497 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

