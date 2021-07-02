Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNP. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.