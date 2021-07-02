WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $695.71 million and approximately $27.45 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00047537 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007406 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 930,228,210 coins and its circulating supply is 730,228,209 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.