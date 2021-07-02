Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $218,412.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $600.23 or 0.01790567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00132150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00169928 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,599.55 or 1.00231312 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

