Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WLL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

WLL stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

