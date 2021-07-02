Wings Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $9,509.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

