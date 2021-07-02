WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00404790 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 170% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

