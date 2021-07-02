Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $47,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 304,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 258.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 122,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

WTFC opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

