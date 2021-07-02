Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.72

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.72 and last traded at $115.66, with a volume of 224186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Get Workiva alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $2,837,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.