WOWswap (WOW) Price Hits $5.47

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. WOWswap has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $36,517.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $5.47 or 0.00016331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00134108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00170161 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,602.36 or 1.00262083 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

