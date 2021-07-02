Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches Market Cap of $199,567.21

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $199,567.21 and approximately $43.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00009067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00134563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00169879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,520.38 or 0.99919371 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

