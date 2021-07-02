Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Hits $52.88 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $88.67 million and $7.38 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $52.88 or 0.00158881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00683889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00080448 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

