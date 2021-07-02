XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $670,800.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,002 shares in the company, valued at $105,399,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of XPEL traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. 203,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.64. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 2.43.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

