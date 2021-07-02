XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Raised to $56.30 at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $50.30 to $56.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

XPEV stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in XPeng by 16.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in XPeng by 12.2% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in XPeng by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

