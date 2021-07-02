YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Stock Price Up 34.9%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)’s share price rose 34.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 384,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 43,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10.

About YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

