YEE Tops One Day Volume of $110,834.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. YEE has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $110,834.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YEE has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00698514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080650 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

