YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 323.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in YETI by 22.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $95.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

