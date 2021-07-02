Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $768,053.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $768,053.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

