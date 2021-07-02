yieldwatch Price Reaches $0.47 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. yieldwatch has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $2,194.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001395 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

