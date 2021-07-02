YOUengine Hits Market Cap of $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00688911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00080608 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.