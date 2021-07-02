Zacks: Analysts Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. The Toro reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:TTC traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $111.25. The stock had a trading volume of 233,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.38. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 41.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 86.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

