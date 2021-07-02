Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Annaly Capital Management also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

