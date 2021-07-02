Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $40,156,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 201,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. BRP has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $96.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 3.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

