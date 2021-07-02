Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 240,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,137. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $846.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

