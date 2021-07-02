Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.65. 559,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,016. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

