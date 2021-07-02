Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Stride posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE LRN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 451,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,118. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,406 shares of company stock worth $5,635,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $27,599,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

